CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Essex Property Trust worth $14,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 221.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 33,242 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 303,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,034 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 17,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 478.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESS. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.27.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $314.11 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $316.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

