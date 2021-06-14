CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,010 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $15,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.38.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $375.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.08. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $268.92 and a one year high of $415.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

