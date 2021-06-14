CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 219,986 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 219,986 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $17,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 15,608 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,806 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,224,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 402,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 23,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

NYSE:CNP opened at $26.15 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

