CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 3,487 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Elastic worth $15,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth about $144,347,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,543,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,661,000 after acquiring an additional 925,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,893,000 after acquiring an additional 792,117 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,064,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,080,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,387,000 after acquiring an additional 395,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $1,692,674.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,495.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,880 shares of company stock worth $4,762,219 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.26.

Elastic stock opened at $136.67 on Monday. Elastic has a 12 month low of $80.16 and a 12 month high of $176.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

