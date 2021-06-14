CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 6,914 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 299,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,914 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $17,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Masco by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Masco by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 441,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,030,000 after purchasing an additional 57,476 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Masco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Masco by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 127,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,654,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.59.

NYSE MAS opened at $58.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

