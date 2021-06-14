CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 730 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $15,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,045,079,000 after purchasing an additional 122,570 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,837 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,565,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47,273 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of KLA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,933,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,708,000 after acquiring an additional 75,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,484,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $320.11 on Monday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $171.31 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $320.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

