CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,610 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $21,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.16.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $93.50 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $66.62 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

