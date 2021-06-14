CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 2,380 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,717 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

BUD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

NYSE:BUD opened at $78.16 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $47.80 and a 1-year high of $79.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.