CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 2,144 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 265.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

VUG opened at $275.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.30. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $190.24 and a 12-month high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

