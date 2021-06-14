CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes $874,000 Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 16,600.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $91.25 on Monday. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $29.86 and a one year high of $99.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.50.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.13.

In other news, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $203,591.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,152.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $630,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,901.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,286 shares of company stock worth $13,922,930 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

