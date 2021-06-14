CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes $974,000 Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REZI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $31.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 2.58. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $32.80.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

