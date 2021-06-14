Citigroup Raises Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Price Target to $2.50

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $2.20 to $2.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.54.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.31. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.63.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.2% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,274,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 327,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 33,789 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 792,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,470,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 465,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

