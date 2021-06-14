Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) and State Street (NYSE:STT) Head to Head Analysis

State Street (NYSE:STT) and Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

State Street has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares State Street and Citizens’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street $12.08 billion 2.41 $2.42 billion $6.70 12.50 Citizens $51.02 million 2.12 $6.93 million N/A N/A

State Street has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens.

Dividends

State Street pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. State Street pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. State Street has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Citizens has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares State Street and Citizens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street 19.59% 10.65% 0.83% Citizens 14.96% 6.63% 0.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.7% of State Street shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Citizens shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of State Street shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Citizens shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for State Street and Citizens, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street 1 6 6 0 2.38 Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A

State Street presently has a consensus price target of $83.54, indicating a potential downside of 0.24%. Given State Street’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe State Street is more favorable than Citizens.

Summary

State Street beats Citizens on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors. The company also engages in the provision of portfolio management and risk analytics, as well as trading and post-trade settlement services with integrated compliance and managed data throughout. In addition, it provides investment management strategies and products, such as core and enhanced indexing, multi-asset strategies, active quantitative and fundamental active capabilities, and alternative investment strategies. Further, the company offers services and solutions, including environmental, social, and governance investing; defined benefit and defined contribution; and global fiduciary solutions, as well as exchange-traded fund under the SPDR ETF brand. The company provides its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit. In addition, the company offers personal and corporate trust services; credit life and title insurance; and internet and mobile banking services. It operates a principal office in downtown Philadelphia, Mississippi; and 28 additional branches in Neshoba, Newton, Leake, Lamar, Forrest, Scott, Attala, Lauderdale, Lafayette, Oktibbeha, Rankin, Harrison, Jackson, Winston, and Kemper counties, Mississippi. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

