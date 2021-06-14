Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Invests $5.04 Million in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 122,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 764.8% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BATS USHY opened at $41.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.