Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Purchases Shares of 300,000 Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKIU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth about $933,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth about $988,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth about $1,482,000.

Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49.

