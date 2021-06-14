Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Takes $121,000 Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at $835,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 38,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 35.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,149,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,678,000 after purchasing an additional 301,077 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INVH opened at $37.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.42.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

