Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Takes Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 64.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 34,119 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC lifted its position in Cowen by 133.7% during the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 49,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 28,098 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cowen by 32.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cowen during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cowen by 13.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 168,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COWN opened at $38.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cowen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.01.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.73 million. Cowen had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Cowen’s payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

COWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

