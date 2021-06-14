Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 262.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $2,454,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 13.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,331 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EOG opened at $85.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 854.49, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.88. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

