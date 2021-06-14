Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Lifted to “Hold” at Investec

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CBGPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Close Brothers Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Close Brothers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBGPY opened at $47.45 on Monday. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $53.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.66.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

