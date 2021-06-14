Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 196,700 shares, a growth of 80.8% from the May 13th total of 108,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:GLV opened at $11.21 on Monday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $12.41.

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.0967 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

In related news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $59,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have bought 6,150 shares of company stock worth $73,143 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $363,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.