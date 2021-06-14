Cloverfields Capital Group LP Invests $1.25 Million in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 95,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,967,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.46. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

