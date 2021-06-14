Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of NYSE FOF opened at $14.45 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94.
About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
