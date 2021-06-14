Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE FOF opened at $14.45 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

