Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Capital Management Associates NY

Capital Management Associates NY decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,690 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.5% of Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.72. 263,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,632,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.73. The firm has a market cap of $259.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

