Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Update

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 126.4% from the May 13th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of CMWAY stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.89. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $80.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.84.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMWAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Macquarie upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

