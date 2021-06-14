Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires Shares of 882 Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 30.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 18.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 604,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,445,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHDN shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.

CHDN opened at $201.02 on Monday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.56 and a twelve month high of $258.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -346.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,521.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total transaction of $614,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308 in the last ninety days. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

