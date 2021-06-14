Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $218,000 Stock Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAND. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,187,000 after buying an additional 222,644 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 131,105 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 115,704 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 292.7% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 101,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 75,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 67,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

LAND stock opened at $24.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.15. Gladstone Land Co. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $728.93 million, a PE ratio of -77.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Research analysts expect that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Land has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

