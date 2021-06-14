Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 70.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,010 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AMMO were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in AMMO by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMMO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMMO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of AMMO by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 551,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 97,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMMO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTCMKTS POWW opened at $7.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.58. AMMO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on AMMO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on AMMO in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

