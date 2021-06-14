Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $205,000 in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,164,000 after buying an additional 343,455 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,075,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,768,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 841,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,626,000 after buying an additional 89,194 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $33,384,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $66.00 on Monday. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 77.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.82.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $2,369,868.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,023,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

KFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

