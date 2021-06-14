Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,214 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.17% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NMI. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 16.5% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 40,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 30.6% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 41,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. 5.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI stock opened at $11.78 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

