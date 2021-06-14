Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 750 Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 27,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. 15.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKN opened at $18.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.80. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

