Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $208,000 Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth about $10,135,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

In other 1st Source news, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $109,934.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,112.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $49.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.13. 1st Source Co. has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $51.01.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. 1st Source had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $83.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

