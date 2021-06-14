Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $114.60. 49,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,099,783. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.32. The company has a market capitalization of $202.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.07.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

