Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 515,340 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 20.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,069,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515,340 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises about 0.6% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $51,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,733,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860,702 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848,364 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,813,000 after buying an additional 5,455,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,790,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,115,000 after buying an additional 1,889,935 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.15. 155,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,474,330. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

