Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $20.20 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $20,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452,785 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after buying an additional 8,301,054 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,023,000 after buying an additional 2,460,730 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,799,000 after buying an additional 815,990 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.61.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,901,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

