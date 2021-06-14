Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 369,270 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,558,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 369,270 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 1.2% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $100,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,817,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 52,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,059. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

