Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $74,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after buying an additional 46,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after buying an additional 152,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $8.65 on Monday, reaching $2,505.28. 29,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,351.91. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,526.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total value of $34,646,249.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,158,690 shares in the company, valued at $47,791,543,791.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,887 shares of company stock worth $167,350,539 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.