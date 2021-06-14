Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CYH. Credit Suisse Group raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $16.15 on Monday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.94.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

