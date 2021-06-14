Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Short Interest Up 88.9% in May

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of PASTF opened at $36.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.50. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Get Compagnie Plastic Omnium alerts:

About Compagnie Plastic Omnium

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.