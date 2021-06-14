Comparing SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) & City (NASDAQ:CHCO)

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) and City (NASDAQ:CHCO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get SouthCrest Financial Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SouthCrest Financial Group and City, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthCrest Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A City 0 2 0 0 2.00

City has a consensus target price of $65.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.57%. Given City’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe City is more favorable than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SouthCrest Financial Group and City’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A City $260.94 million 4.68 $89.60 million $5.55 14.04

City has higher revenue and earnings than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Volatility & Risk

SouthCrest Financial Group has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.1% of SouthCrest Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of City shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of City shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SouthCrest Financial Group and City’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A City 33.61% 11.47% 1.40%

Dividends

SouthCrest Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. City pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. City pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. City has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. City is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

City beats SouthCrest Financial Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SouthCrest Financial Group Company Profile

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans; and working capital and lines of credit. In addition, it offers credit cards; remote deposit capture, positive pay, ACH, online wires, merchant, and reorder checks services; and online banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and deposit, and telephone banking services. The company serves retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth, and commercial customers. It operates through 9 branches in Georgia. SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of residence; first-priority home equity loans; consumer loans that are secured and unsecured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, land loans, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services, as well as automated-teller-machine, interactive-teller-machine, mobile banking, and credit and debit card services. The company operates through a network of 94 branches and 926 full-time equivalent associates in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio. City Holding Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for SouthCrest Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthCrest Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.