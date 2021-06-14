Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 174,900 shares, a growth of 304.9% from the May 13th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $23.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. Compass Group has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $23.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $712.00.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

