ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $65.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.05.

NYSE:COP opened at $59.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.77, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.75. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.59.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $251,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $327,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 109,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

