Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.75 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will report $17.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.50 million and the highest is $18.00 million. Consolidated Water reported sales of $19.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year sales of $70.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $72.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $76.30 million, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $79.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 5.81%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of Consolidated Water stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.98. 595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,189. The firm has a market cap of $197.31 million, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $15.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

In other news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $30,162.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 302,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,410.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Finlay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,971 shares of company stock valued at $64,571 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $696,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Consolidated Water during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter valued at about $932,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 9.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Consolidated Water by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

