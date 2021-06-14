ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 997,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 14,055,233 shares.The stock last traded at $11.17 and had previously closed at $10.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WISH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. The business’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ContextLogic news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $463,915.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 86,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,330.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $85,298.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,104.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 762,723 shares of company stock worth $6,383,992. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.