Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.85

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.85 and last traded at $36.70, with a volume of 13300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.53.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLR. Siebert Williams Shank raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Continental Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.61%.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,071. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Continental Resources by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 137,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in Continental Resources by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 104,913 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 86,400 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Continental Resources by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 264,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

