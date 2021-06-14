Contrasting BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) and Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) and Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

This table compares BJ’s Wholesale Club and Tuesday Morning’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Wholesale Club $15.43 billion 0.42 $421.03 million $3.09 15.43 Tuesday Morning $874.90 million 0.47 -$166.33 million N/A N/A

BJ’s Wholesale Club has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BJ’s Wholesale Club and Tuesday Morning, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Wholesale Club 0 7 9 1 2.65 Tuesday Morning 0 0 1 0 3.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus target price of $49.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.19%. Tuesday Morning has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.32%. Given Tuesday Morning’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tuesday Morning is more favorable than BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of BJ’s Wholesale Club shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BJ’s Wholesale Club and Tuesday Morning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Wholesale Club 2.62% 161.94% 8.00% Tuesday Morning N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BJ’s Wholesale Club beats Tuesday Morning on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app. As of March 5, 2021, it operated 221 warehouse clubs and 151 gas stations in 17 states. The company was formerly known as Beacon Holding Inc. and changed its name to BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. in February 2018. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.