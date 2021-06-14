Crawford United (CRAWA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Crawford United (OTCMKTS: CRAWA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/10/2021 – Crawford United was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company's operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. "

6/3/2021 – Crawford United was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/2/2021 – Crawford United was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Crawford United was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/24/2021 – Crawford United was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Crawford United had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS CRAWA remained flat at $$29.96 during mid-day trading on Monday. Crawford United Co. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $99.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.58. Crawford United had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crawford United Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and internationally. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry.

