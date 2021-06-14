Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 274,600 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the May 13th total of 509,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 803,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund news, CIO Thomas J. Flannery sold 83,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $294,032.64. Company insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 18.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 8.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 40.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

CIK stock remained flat at $$3.49 during midday trading on Monday. 2,274,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,647. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $3.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.