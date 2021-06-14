Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE:CS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.66. 3,903,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,794,837. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.66.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 260,931.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,888 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 37.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,159 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth about $10,161,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 663.4% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,023,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 889,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 50.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 667,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

