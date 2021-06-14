Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) & The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Critical Comparison

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) and The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crexendo and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $16.39 million 6.01 $7.94 million $0.47 11.36 The Liberty SiriusXM Group $8.04 billion 1.31 $131.91 million $0.58 79.69

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo. Crexendo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Liberty SiriusXM Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Crexendo has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo 41.61% 42.41% 32.29% The Liberty SiriusXM Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Crexendo and The Liberty SiriusXM Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Crexendo currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.81%. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.49%. Given Crexendo’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Crexendo is more favorable than The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.5% of Crexendo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crexendo beats The Liberty SiriusXM Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. In addition, it offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones and/or mobile, and desktop applications under the Crexendo brand name. The Web Services segment provides website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. It also offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. In addition, the company operates a music, comedy, and podcast streaming discovery platform. Additionally, it provides ad-supported radio services; Pandora Plus, a radio subscription service; and Pandora Premium, an on-demand subscription service. Further, the company distributes satellite radios through automakers, retailers, and its website. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 34.7 million subscribers through Sirius XM and 6.3 million subscribers through Pandora. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

