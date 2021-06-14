Critical Survey: ARTISTdirect (OTCMKTS:ARTD) & Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

ARTISTdirect (OTCMKTS:ARTD) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ARTISTdirect and Zillow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARTISTdirect 0 0 0 0 N/A Zillow Group 2 5 15 0 2.59

Zillow Group has a consensus target price of $168.38, suggesting a potential upside of 48.39%. Given Zillow Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than ARTISTdirect.

Risk & Volatility

ARTISTdirect has a beta of 12.69, meaning that its stock price is 1,169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ARTISTdirect and Zillow Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARTISTdirect N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zillow Group $3.34 billion 8.41 -$162.12 million ($0.42) -270.17

ARTISTdirect has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Zillow Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ARTISTdirect and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARTISTdirect N/A N/A N/A Zillow Group 1.55% 1.41% 0.90%

Summary

Zillow Group beats ARTISTdirect on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARTISTdirect

ARTISTdirect, Inc. operates an online platform that provides music and recorded labels. It offers multi-media content, music news and information, online fan communities, music related commerce, and digital music services. The company also provides iMusic record labels of rock and urban music. ARTISTdirect, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans. Its portfolio of brands include Zillow, Zillow Offers, Zillow Closing Services, Zillow Home Loans, Trulia, StreetEasy, and HotPads. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

